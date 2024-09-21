Sci-Tech

Tamagotchi brings back the nostalgia with new UK store opening

This egg-shaped toy with a virtual pet was launched by Bandai on November 23, 1996

If you grew up in the 1990s or early 2000s, Tamagotchi is likely not new to you, as it was one of the most popular toys of that era.

This egg-shaped toy with a virtual pet was launched by Bandai on November 23, 1996, in Japan and on May 1, 1997, in the United States, swiftly becoming a huge toy craze.

As of June 2023, over 91 million units have been sold worldwide.

Now, Tamagotchi has opened its first store in the UK. Since its relaunch in the UK in 2019, the virtual pet has gained popularity across a surprising range of ages, as per BBC.

The modern version still resembles the original, with its bright egg shape and small screen, but now it offers much more functionality.

Tamagotchi brand manager Priya Jadeja stated, "Now you can connect with friends, you can play on Wi-Fi and download different items, and that's really combating that sense of fatigue that you might have gotten with some earlier models."

She further shared, "When we relaunched, we thought it would be a very millennial-focused relaunch. But it's being introduced to kids who've never had this sort of device before - it's really exciting to see them embracing it."

Unlike in 1996, there are now many other virtual pets available. For example, Bitzee by Hatchimals features a flexible display that responds to touch and movement, while Punirunes allows users to "stroke" the virtual pet on-screen by inserting a finger into the toy. 

Google Chrome revamps sign-in process with latest update
Huawei draws criticism over $2,800 Mate XT supply shortage
Elon Musk faces potential sanctions as SEC escalates Twitter investigation
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
YouTube introduces ‘pause ads’ for a new advertising experience
Amazon introduces exciting AI tool to create ads from a single image
FTC raises concerns over AI data practices as social media users at risk
Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration
Snapchat unveils 'exclusive' AI video tool and exciting new features
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission
Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology