Prince Harry breaks silence on ‘Duchess Difficult’ claims against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s side of the business has strongly rejected a new report that had sources claiming that Meghan Markle is a “difficult dictator in high heels.”
Insiders from Archewell Foundation have completely shut down rumors about the ex-royals losing industry clout by being on the “receiving end of Hollywood venom.”
Daily Mail has informed that Prince Harry and his wife’s powerful Hollywood agent Ari Emmanuel couldn’t stop an immensely brutal story about them from being published last week.
It claimed that Meghan Markle has “noisy tantrums, belittles people, makes grown men cry, sends angry 5am emails,” and has been nicknamed “dictator in high heels” by employees.
Responding to it now, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex’s team has clarified that the report is entirely fake with statements from hoax sources backing it up.
A person associated with Archwell Foundation said, “These quotes were fabricated by someone lacking knowledge of our company. The Duke and Duchess work from Montecito. We’re based in Hollywood.”
“They likely think we’re all in the same office, but the circumstances don’t even allow for it. No Archewell employee could factually claim that she’s ‘marching around’ and ‘barking orders,’ ” the person added.
Then, the individual from Prince Harry’s workforce went on to address the allegations regarding Meghan Markle sending rude emails at odd hours.
“Who hasn’t sent an email when they can’t sleep or are awake early? I’ve never once ever gotten an email from either of them at that hour,” the undisclosed person went on.
They continued, “The duchess specifically notes in her email signature that everyone has a different working day, and to not feel obligated to respond outside of normal business hours.”
Brushing off those harsh accusations about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, the staff member from Archewell Foundation concluded by saying that the “source quotes don’t make any sense.”