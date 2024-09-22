ABBA’s lead singer Björn Ulvaeus marries for 3rd time

ABBA’s lead vocalist Björn Ulvaeus officially tied the knot on Saturday, and according to Daily Mail, it’s his third time getting married!
The person officiating the ceremony was Sandi Toksvig, who co-presented The Great British Bake Off from 2017 to 2020, but of course has more than just that to her name!
And the bride was the singer’s Danish partner for two years, Christina Sas.
With close friends and family gathering around, Björn Ulvaeus exchanged marriage vows with her in Cophenhagen.
He then took this intimate ritual to Instagram for his fans, revealing the happy news by uploading a string of photos from the “extra special day.”
Christina Sas looked like a simple breath-taker in plain khaki dress, whereas the ABBA star matched coat as well as a pair of pant with a white t-shirt inside.
In one photograph, Sandi Toksvig could be seen reading vows out to couple as they stood smiling in union with a bouquet of flowers.
Making it extra formal, the Instagram caption read, “Today on the 21st of September 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning, Denmark.”
The celebrity even thanked fellow artists Anne Linnet and Kaya Brüel for delivering a “generous performance” for the evening.