Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian ran into Justin Bieber at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ explicit party

Khloé Kardashian was seemingly amazed by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ wild bash: ‘You would have loved it’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024


Khloé Kardashian surprisingly met Justin Bieber at one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ wild parties, where half of the celebrity attenders were allegedly “naked.”

Her recalling stark details from the bash in a 2014 Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode have resurfaced as the rapper is currently facing arrest for sex trafficking charges.

As per Daily Mail, the model was telling sister Kourtney Kardashian about spending a night out at an untamed social gathering hosted by him.

“I got on a plane at 5:30 am. Well, this party... I think half the people there were butt naked... You would have loved it,” Khloé Kardashian said.

To this, Kourtney Kardashian inquired, “Who was with you this weekend?”

“A bunch of friends…. Diddy. Quincy. Justin Bieber,” Khloé Kardashian responded.

The model’s remarks interestingly sounded as if she was seemingly amazed by the bash, and they confirmed her friendship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

While it’s not known whether the Baby vocalist was unclothed as well, the media portal has reported that he must have been 20-years-old at the time.

Since news about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest and other upsetting charges came out, it was said that Justin Bieber is “deeply disturbed” by it and has decided to “cut himself off from the world.”

Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours

Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby

Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby

Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York

Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

Entertainment News

Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Adele makes shocking decision for fiancé Rich Paul after career break announcement
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Sabrina Carpenter wraps countdown to Short n’ Sweet Tour: SEE
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Zendaya reveals favourite part about job at ‘Dune: Part Two’ screening
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne says 'I do' to fiancé Joe Hooten
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Courteney Cox gushes over her character Monica on ‘Friends’ 30th anniversary
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Emily Blunt’s daughters weird response on iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ laid bare
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s love grows stronger after baby Jack’s arrival
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Rachel Weisz ‘felt terribly for Prince Andrew’ while watching ‘A Very Royal Scandal’