Khloé Kardashian ran into Justin Bieber at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ explicit party

Khloé Kardashian surprisingly met Justin Bieber at one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ wild parties, where half of the celebrity attenders were allegedly “naked.”
Her recalling stark details from the bash in a 2014 Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode have resurfaced as the rapper is currently facing arrest for sex trafficking charges.
As per Daily Mail, the model was telling sister Kourtney Kardashian about spending a night out at an untamed social gathering hosted by him.
“I got on a plane at 5:30 am. Well, this party... I think half the people there were butt naked... You would have loved it,” Khloé Kardashian said.
To this, Kourtney Kardashian inquired, “Who was with you this weekend?”
“A bunch of friends…. Diddy. Quincy. Justin Bieber,” Khloé Kardashian responded.
The model’s remarks interestingly sounded as if she was seemingly amazed by the bash, and they confirmed her friendship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
While it’s not known whether the Baby vocalist was unclothed as well, the media portal has reported that he must have been 20-years-old at the time.
Since news about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest and other upsetting charges came out, it was said that Justin Bieber is “deeply disturbed” by it and has decided to “cut himself off from the world.”