Selena Gomez's bizarre encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs goes VIRAL

Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez's old interview about weird encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, gone viral

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Amid young Justin Bieber's various disturbing videos with Sean 'Diddy' Combs making rounds on social media, his ex girlfriend Selena Gomez's old interview went viral

In an interview with GQ in 2016, the Only Murders in the Building actress recalled strange meeting with the rapper, who mistakenly believed she is a valet.

While talking about fame, Gomez compared it to being in a room where people laugh without jokes being told, then adding, “Or when P. Diddy gave me his valet ticket once."

"Do you know what I mean?" Because he thought I was the valet lady," Gomez added.

At that time, Gomez was dating Bieber, who is a close pal and longtime collaborator of Diddy.

However, according to the recent reports, Bieber has been keeping distance from the rapper after his arrest on September 16, for sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations. It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” the source told the People, adding, he’s “been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born.”

To note, Justin Bieber first connected with Sean "Diddy" Combs, around the age of 15.

