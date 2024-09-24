Lizzo claps back at Ozempic rumours linking to her weight loss

Lizzo has stepped forward to shut down rumours linking her weight loss to Ozempic, revealing she's achieved her transformation through 'five months' of hard work and dedication.
The Pink singer took to her Instagram to share the video which showcased her wearing a silk robe.
She wrote, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit.”
Apart from sharing multiple pictures of herself wearing the robe, Lizzo also shared a screenshot of a comment on one of her previous posts asking, “Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke?”
Lizzo replied to the comment, “Whyyyy do u follow me?”
She captioned the most recent photo, "oZeMpIc oR cOkE? – a fan," in an attempt to further make fou of the accusations.
Meanwhile other Lizzo’s fans took to the comments section to praise Lizzo for standing up to the social media troll. “I’ve been noticing the changes these last few months but I didn’t mention it because it’s 2024 and we shouldn’t be talking about anyone’s body. However, you look AMAZING!!” one person commented.
Notably, Ozempic is a semaglutide that is frequently assisted to adults with diabetes; in recent years, it has gained attention for being used to aid with weight loss.