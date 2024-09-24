Entertainment

Lizzo claps back at Ozempic rumours linking to her weight loss

The 'Pink' singer revealed she's achieved her transformation through 'five months' of hard work

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Lizzo claps back at Ozempic rumours linking to her weight loss
Lizzo claps back at Ozempic rumours linking to her weight loss

Lizzo has stepped forward to shut down rumours linking her weight loss to Ozempic, revealing she's achieved her transformation through 'five months' of hard work and dedication.

The Pink singer took to her Instagram to share the video which showcased her wearing a silk robe.


She wrote, “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after five months of weight training and calorie deficit.”

Apart from sharing multiple pictures of herself wearing the robe, Lizzo also shared a screenshot of a comment on one of her previous posts asking, “Did she use ozempic or did she snort coke?”

Lizzo replied to the comment, “Whyyyy do u follow me?”

She captioned the most recent photo, "oZeMpIc oR cOkE? – a fan," in an attempt to further make fou of the accusations.

Meanwhile other Lizzo’s fans took to the comments section to praise Lizzo for standing up to the social media troll. “I’ve been noticing the changes these last few months but I didn’t mention it because it’s 2024 and we shouldn’t be talking about anyone’s body. However, you look AMAZING!!” one person commented.

Notably, Ozempic is a semaglutide that is frequently assisted to adults with diabetes; in recent years, it has gained attention for being used to aid with weight loss.

Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech

Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech
Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’

Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’
Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

Entertainment News

England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's dinner date fuels second wedding rumors
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Lady Gaga shocks fans by revealing matchmaker behind her romance with Michael Polansky
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Donna Kelce raves about Travis Kelce being Taylor Swift’s perfect match
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘concerns about kids and their well-being’ amid arrest
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
‘Thunderbolts*’ trailer: Florence Pugh leads Marvel's team with Sebastian Stan, David Harbour
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Ben Affleck goes through 'heartbreak' weight-loss as he's stuck in Jennifer Lopez's game
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Angelina Jolie side-eyes ‘absent’ Brad Pitt as she talks about ‘prioritizing kids’
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Selena Gomez's bizarre encounter with Sean 'Diddy' Combs goes VIRAL
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing