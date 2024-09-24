Sci-Tech

Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project

Sam Altman and Jony Ive could raise $1 billion funding for their new project by the end of this year

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive and OpenAI's Sam Altman have joined forces to develop a new top-secret AI project.

Jony has previously designed the iPhone and iPad during his time at Apple and now he wants to make a device that aims to be "less socially disruptive than the iPhone," as per The New York Times.

The tech experts are raising funds for their new project from investors including Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

As per the reports, funding can reach up to $1 billion by the end of the year.

In late June, Jony hinted that he's working on a new project, “This is a very odd thing. For five years, I haven’t talked to anybody about what we’re doing.”

A luxury designer who worked on the Apple Watch, Mark Newson, is also gonna work on the upcoming AI device.

Mark told the media outlet, "What the product would be and when it would be released were still being determined."

The rumours about the mega collaboration started back in 2023.

Later in the same year, a very senior member at Apple left the company and joined the AI corporation.

