Lady Gaga crashes 'Joker: Folie à Deux' screening with popcorn surprise

Lady Gaga makes unforgettable appearance at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' screening in Los Angeles

  September 24, 2024


Lady Gaga has surprised her fans with an unforgettable appearance at Joker: Folie à Deux screening.

On September 21, Gaga crashed a fan screening in Los Angeles and also bought some bags of popcorn with her that she tossed at her fans.

As seen in the viral pictures, the Oscar winner donned a glamorous all-black dress with large puffy sleeves.

She told the audience after tossing popcorn, “Enjoy the f---ing show!”

In the upcoming film, the singer-actress portrays Lee, a version of the popular D.C. comics character Harley Quinn.

The highly-awaited film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck / Joker, Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond and Harry Lawtey as Harvey.

Joker: Folie à Deux will release on October 4, 2024.

On the personal front, the Poker Face crooner recently revealed a matchmaker behind her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky.

She told Hollywood in an interview published, “My mom, she said, ‘I just met your husband, and I was like, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’”

Gaga went public about her relationship with Polansky a month after the 2020 New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

