Royal

Prince Harry catches up with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet before heartfelt speech

The Duke of Sussex honours mother Princess Diana in an emotional speech

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024


Prince Harry got a dose of home with adorable face-time with Meghan Markle and kids before taking the centre stage.

On Monday, the Duke of Sussex, 40, attended an event supporting The HALO Trust, a charity closely associated with Princess Diana's legacy.

The CEO of the Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo, and two talented recipients of the Diana Legacy Award: Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, 18, and Christina Williams, 27, also joined Harry on stage.

A recipient got candid about the heartwarming gesture of the royal family member during a conversation with People.

Chiara said, "He is just so kind-hearted. Not only was he helping us get comfortable with speaking on stage, but he comforted us after as well.

She added, "And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan. I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him. He made sure we had no nerves at all."

In the lengthy monologue, Harry reflected on the legacy of his late mother.

The Duke said, "I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, not just you, but all of the winners, and, Tessy – you’ve been in this for a very long time so thank you for that as well.”

Harry also claimed that he takes Diana’s footsteps “very seriously.”

Royal News

Prince Harry gets relieving ruling on ‘drug row’ over his US visa application
Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Prince Harry delivers crisp speech at Diana Award event
King Charles delivers ‘surprise of life’ in new announcement video
Prince Andrew comes out of another storm to fight King Charles
Kate Middleton’s health condition having positive impact on Prince William
Prince William breaks silence over major change in his life
Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow ahead of Duke's UK visit
Prince Harry begins New York trip with high-profile dinner without Meghan Markle
Princess Anne becomes King Charles’ right hand amid monarch's cancer battle