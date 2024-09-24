Prince Harry catches up with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet before heartfelt speech

Prince Harry got a dose of home with adorable face-time with Meghan Markle and kids before taking the centre stage.
On Monday, the Duke of Sussex, 40, attended an event supporting The HALO Trust, a charity closely associated with Princess Diana's legacy.
The CEO of the Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo, and two talented recipients of the Diana Legacy Award: Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang, 18, and Christina Williams, 27, also joined Harry on stage.
A recipient got candid about the heartwarming gesture of the royal family member during a conversation with People.
Chiara said, "He is just so kind-hearted. Not only was he helping us get comfortable with speaking on stage, but he comforted us after as well.
She added, "And backstage, he was actually calling Meghan. I thought that was just so sweet, and it helped humanize him. He made sure we had no nerves at all."
In the lengthy monologue, Harry reflected on the legacy of his late mother.
The Duke said, "I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys, not just you, but all of the winners, and, Tessy – you’ve been in this for a very long time so thank you for that as well.”
Harry also claimed that he takes Diana’s footsteps “very seriously.”