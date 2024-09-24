Selena Gomez claims new movie ‘Emilia Pérez’ changed her life

Selena Gomez has left a heartfelt note ahead of Emilia Perez release.
The Rare Beauty founder shared an emotional post on her social media about the highly-awaited movie.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, she wrote, “Making this film was worth all the blood, sweat and tears.”
The Who Says singer also admitted that new movie has "changed" her life.
Emilia Perez follows the plot of an underrated lawyer who works for a renowned law firm. The main aim of the lawyer is to release criminals from jail rather than serving justice. The plot takes a huge turn when she gets hired by the leader of a criminal organization.
Selena concluded the emotional post with, “I am extremely proud of this project, Jacques, @karsiagascon @zoesaldana @adytapaz @edgarramirez25 (the entire family) and cannot wait for you all to see it!! NOVEMBER 13 @netflix -this movie changed my life”
The cast of the upcoming Spanish movie includes Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Zoe Saldana.
Furthermore, France picked the musical crime comedy film to represent the country in the Best International Feature Film category.
Emilia Perez is set to premiere on November 13, 2024.