King Frederik swirls cheating rumors with solo weekend getaway in Germany

  • September 24, 2024
King Frederik darted off to Germany’s town of Berleburg for spending a mysterious weekend without wife Queen Mary.

According to Hello Magazine, his whereabouts were actually unknown as an announcement about the temporary transfer of the throne came on Friday.

An official note was issued, saying that Queen Mary has stepped in as the Regent for a while since King Frederik would be away for some time.

This led many speculating whether everything is alright between the couple because both sides have faced cheating allegations previously.

On Sunday, September 22, it was however confirmed that the Monarch is in Berleburg for meeting member of his family.

King Frederik’s photograph was printed in a German newspaper alongside cousin Gustav Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg as well as his wife Carina Axelsson and one-year-old son Gustav Albrecht.

The occasion is the very first time that Queen Mary had to assume the position of a ‘Regent’ after having earned the title of a ‘Queen’ at the start of this year.

But, of course, she has served as the temporary state caretaker previously whenever the Monarch was unable to perform royal duties.

