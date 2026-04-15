Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip

Prince Harry took part in a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony during his Australia visit, while Meghan Markle was notably absent from the cultural event.
The Duke of Sussex attended a smoking ceremony at the For Our Country memorial, which honours Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander military service, wafting smoke from a ceremonial fire as members of the public watched and police stood by.
Prince Harry also laid a wreath at the memorial in a suit displaying his British Army medals, where he was welcomed by Indigenous veterans and received a Welcome to Country from Ngunnawal and Gomeroi liaison officer Michael Bell.
He later visited an exhibition honouring Captain Reg Saunders, an important figure in Australia’s armed forces history.
Notably during the visit, the Duchess of Sussex did not accompany her husband, as she embarked on private business engagements.
Meghan partnered with a new fashion AI venture during her tour of Australia.
While away from official engagements, the Duchess of Sussex was announced as a participant and investor in AI fashion platform OneOff, which offers personalised style recommendations and lets users shop celebrity-curated outfits directly.
She was occupied with personal commitments but is due to reunite with her husband in Melbourne tomorrow before the final leg in Sydney.