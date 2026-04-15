News
News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip

The Duchess of Sussex jetted Down Under with the Duke of Sussex on Tuesday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip

Prince Harry took part in a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony during his Australia visit, while Meghan Markle was notably absent from the cultural event.

The Duke of Sussex attended a smoking ceremony at the For Our Country memorial, which honours Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander military service, wafting smoke from a ceremonial fire as members of the public watched and police stood by.

Prince Harry also laid a wreath at the memorial in a suit displaying his British Army medals, where he was welcomed by Indigenous veterans and received a Welcome to Country from Ngunnawal and Gomeroi liaison officer Michael Bell.

He later visited an exhibition honouring Captain Reg Saunders, an important figure in Australia’s armed forces history.

Notably during the visit, the Duchess of Sussex did not accompany her husband, as she embarked on private business engagements.

Meghan partnered with a new fashion AI venture during her tour of Australia.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip

While away from official engagements, the Duchess of Sussex was announced as a participant and investor in AI fashion platform OneOff, which offers personalised style recommendations and lets users shop celebrity-curated outfits directly.

She was occupied with personal commitments but is due to reunite with her husband in Melbourne tomorrow before the final leg in Sydney.

Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
King Charles urged to 'cancel' US trip as high-profile state visit sparks tensions
King Charles urged to 'cancel' US trip as high-profile state visit sparks tensions
Prince Harry calls himself an 'upgrade of King Charles' in new emotional speech
Prince Harry calls himself an 'upgrade of King Charles' in new emotional speech
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside
Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein
Shock for Prince William and Harry as Princess Diana linked to Epstein
Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia
Meghan Markle sparks 'PR stunt' claims after 'no wrinkle' compliment in Australia
Meghan Markle gives big shock to Royal Family with unexpected move in Australia
Meghan Markle gives big shock to Royal Family with unexpected move in Australia
King Charles sets record straight on whether he will ever 'forgive' Andrew
King Charles sets record straight on whether he will ever 'forgive' Andrew
Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry suffers another legal setback amid Australia trip with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark Princess Diana comparison during Australia trip
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark Princess Diana comparison during Australia trip
Princess Beatrice husband celebrate as Prince William, Harry's relative shares big news
Princess Beatrice husband celebrate as Prince William, Harry's relative shares big news

Popular News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle opt for separate outings amid Australia trip
54 minutes ago
Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'

Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'
an hour ago
Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow

Kanye West halts France show amid fears of ban after UK blow
36 minutes ago