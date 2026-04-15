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Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside

The Royal Family confirms King Charles and Queen will not meet Epstein victims during their official state visit to USA and Bermuda

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' USA & Bermuda travel plans: Key details inside  

Buckingham Palace has unveiled the complete itinerary plans for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's upcoming tour to the United States of America and Bermuda.

On Tuesday, April 14th, His Majesty's official Instagram account highlighted some of his key visits during the six days of state trips accompanied by his life partner.

"The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America, followed by a Royal Visit to Bermuda by His Majesty," the Royal Family confirmed.

Notably, the official visit will take place from Monday, April 27th, and will conclude with Their Majesties on Saturday, May 2nd.

According to the details disclosed by the Palace, the 77-year-old British monarch and the Queen will make their first stop in Washington, kicking off their high-profile trip by marking America's 250th anniversary, hosted by the USA's 47th U.S. president. 








Will King Charles meet Epstein survivors during USA's visit? 

heir Majesties' representatives also unveiled that the royal couple, who tied the knot in 2005, will not meet Epstein victims during the official trip. 

King Charles has been sparking a non-stop buzz for quite some time about his possible meet-up with the Epstein survivors. 

King Charles sparks reaction after confirming full USA and Bermuda travel plans: 

However, with his confirmation, the King fueled controversy as many fans criticized the monarch for visiting the country without including the key meeting with the survivors.

One noted, "Worst decision ever, very disappointing! Be more like Spain!"

"You should cancel, why bestow grace on Trump?? Very disappointing decision to still be attending," another slammed. 

While a third said, "As an Australian and member of the commonwealth, not a good idea."

For those unaware, the two monarchs will celebrate local creativity, biodiversity, and youth opportunities during their final stop in Bermuda on International Labour Day, May 2nd.  

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