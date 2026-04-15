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Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's surprise TV appearance at popular cooking show announced amid tour

Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details
Meghan Markle set to make special guest appearance at MasterChef Australia: Details

Meghan Markle's surprising TV gig announced amid her Australia tour with Prince Harry.

As per an exciting announcement made by MasterChef on their official Instagram account on April 15, 2026, The Duchess of Sussex is set to make a special guest appearance in an upcoming episode.

Sharing a photo of Meghan with Jean-Christophe Novelli and others, the reality TV show announced, "We’re welcoming someone SUPER special into the MasterChef Kitchen"

"Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes a special guest appearance this season as she returns to Australia for the first time since 2018.Joining a star-studded lineup of Guest Judges and culinary icons, Meghan helps guide some of the most impressive home cooks the competition has ever seen," added the caption.

As per the description, the episode featuring Meghan as guest judge will be aired on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

This delightful update comes after Meghan's solo visit to a women's shelter in Melbourne as part of their first joint trip Down Under since 2018.

Harry and Meghan landed in Melbourne early Tuesday morning and will head back to LA from Sydney after wrapping up their engagement at the end of the week. 

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