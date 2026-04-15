King Charles urged to 'cancel' US trip as high-profile state visit sparks tensions 

Since King Charles III has confirmed his upcoming state visit to the United States of America, it has become a topic of conversation in the town like never before.
As the non-stop chatter around His Majesty's high-profile trip escalated when he revealed his travel plans before kicking off his USA and Bermuda trips.
Taking to his Instagram account, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, April 15, that the 77-year-old British monarch will begin his visit with the prestigious celebrations of the state's 250th anniversary in Washington.
Later on, the father of two will highlight the modern diplomatic relations through culture, community and economic growth between the two countries.
Despite the survivors of the late sex offender publicly urging King Charles for a meeting during his US trip, the King has seemingly avoided the requests.
Fans react to King Charles' USA trip:
As his new itinerary gained the attention of fans, they began criticizing the monarch for his "disappointing" decision not to include Epstein's victims in his travel plans.
One fan commented, "The majority of the public wants this cancelled. I think the Jesus photo alone warrants a cancellation, and there is so much other stuff too."
"As an American, this is a terrible decision and will not age well," a second slammed.
While a third noted, "You really should not be going! Stand with your so-called 'subjects' who believe you should not give that man the honour!!!"
About King Charles' state visit:
For those in the room, King Charles III will commence his USA trip on Monday, April 27, and will conclude in Bermuda on Saturday, May 2.