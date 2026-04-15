Prince Harry reveals UK therapist's crucial 'warning' before his new role: 'helped me'

King Charles III's younger son, Prince Harry recalled a an emotional advice he received before embracing a life-changing role in the UK.
The Duke of Susses - who is currently on a tour to Australia with wife Meghan Markle opened up about his therapist's warning, which changed his view on fatherhood before son, Prince Archie's birth.
On Wednesday, April 15, Harry joined members Movember - a worldwide charity for men's mental health, established in Melbourne in 2003.
During a candid discussion on mental health and benefits of therapy with Movember's global director of men's health research, Dr Zac Seidler, Harry recalled how a UK therapist gave him a new perspective on fatherhood.
"I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with," said Harry, adding that "For me, it was a sign of strength rather than a sign of weakness."
Harry also admitted having fears and insecurities about becoming a father as he felt a "disconnection" to his son, Prince Archie, when Meghan was pregnant.
The 41-year-old - who was in the UK at the time of Archie's birth revealed that his therapist had advised him to be aware of the "huge excitement" he felt when his son was born.
"Because I was warned about it, that helped me massively," the duke said, adding, "I was like, OK, if I can’t help him, then I’m going to help my wife. I’m going to help mum, and I’m going to constantly just over offer."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last visited Australia in 2018.