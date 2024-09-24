Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizard Beyond Waverly Place’ announces thrilling update

Selena Gomez is returning to create “magic” on screens with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place!
The hit American fantasy teen sitcom, which aired on Disney for four seasons between October 2007 and January 2012, is coming back with a brand-new sequel and spin-off to enchant the audience and captivate their hearts with its spellbinding adventures and laughs.
Gomez, who played the character of Alex Russo in the series, turned to her Instagram stories on Monday, September 23, and shared Disney’s post that announced the release date of the show in a thrilling update.
“The magic is back! Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres October 29 on @disneychannel and October 30 on @disneyplus. #WizardsBeyond,” wrote the Only Murders in the Building actress.
Announcing the synopsis on May 14, the American entertainment company revealed that the new season will revolve around the story of adult Justin Russo (played by David Henrie), who has made up his mind to lead a normal, mortal life with his family.
“When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World,” noted the company.
However, it was revealed that Gomez will only be making guest-appearance in the first episode of the upcoming sequel.
The series will feature David Henrie, Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Janice LeAnn Brown, and Taylor Cora in starring roles.
As for the special appearances, Gomez will appear as Alex Russo, Maria Canals-Barrera as Theeresa Russo, David DeLuise as Jerry Russo, and Jake T. Austin as Max Russo.