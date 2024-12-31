Blake Lively makes new allegations against Justin Baldoni amid lawsuit

Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni took a shocking turn as actress made new allegations.
As reported by Newsweek magazine, the 37-year-old actress has shared new details regarding her bombshell lawsuit against her costar.
According to the lawsuit details, Blake has revealed that during It Ends With Us filming, Justin expressed concerns to her that he felt her personal trainer was functioning like a "damn spy" on her.
However, Blake did not specifically name the fitness professional in her complaint, which she filed against the father-of-one on December 20, where she accused Justin of sexually harassing her and launching a defamatory campaign to tarnish her reputation.
The mother-of-four claimed that Justin secretly met with her personal trainer and urged him to train her according to his specific guidelines.
After learning the 40-year-old actor-director's inappropriate desires, she said she felt extremely 'humiliated,' as Justin met Blake's fitness expert in her absence.
These bombshell allegations from Blake emerged after Justin's legal team announced that the Jane The Virgin actor is preparing a legal action against the Gossip Girl star.