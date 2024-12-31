Entertainment

‘The Kardashians’ season 6 unveils first look, drops premiere date

  • by Web Desk
  • December 31, 2024

Khloe Kardashian is lifting the curtains off of The Kardashians season 6!

As the Hollywood celebrities bid farewell to 2024 on the last day of the year, Khloe dropped a bombshell surprise for The Kardashians’ fans as she unveiled the first look of the sixth season.

On Tuesday, December 31, Khloe Kardashian turned to her Instagram account and shared a video that featured the first glimpses of the Kardashians and the Jenners from the season 6 of the hit Hulu reality TV show.

The media personality and businesswoman also sky-rocketed her fans’ excitement by revealing the premiere date of the upcoming TV series.

“Season 6 coming Feb 6! @hulu @kardashianshulu,” the socialite penned.

For the video, all the Kardashians who include Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, and all the Jenners who include Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner, wore all-black outfits.

The exciting promo began with a huge hall where multiple frames were placed on both the sideways. With the focus then been shifted to the closeup look of each frame, the first one featured Kim Kardashian donning an off-shoulder ensemble.

It then transitioned and showcased Kris Jenner, who is the mother of all the Kardashians-Jenners, then again Kim, followed by Kourtney, then Kendall, after whom came Khloe.

Later in the video, Kendall Jenner was seen putting her steps outside the frame, which then transitioned to a text that read, “Boundaries are made,” followed by Kylie Jenner and then all the ladies coming out of their respective frames.

The text continued, “To be broken.”

Concluding the video were the six women walking forward as the show name popped up stating, “The Kardashians.”

