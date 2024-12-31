Entertainment

Beyoncé's stylist reveals surprising detail about Blue Ivy's role in mother’s life

Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed daughter Blue Ivy Carter on January 7, 2012

Blue Ivy Carter is making her mark in the fashion world at just 12!

Beyoncé's stylist, Shiona Turini, has revealed that her daughter Blue has the final approval when it comes to her mother's performance outfits.

“You can play around with her options because she will be different from anyone else, no matter what,” the celebrity stylist and costume designer told Harper’s Bazaar.

She went on to share, “With Blue, we get to have a lot of fun because it’s just one independent special costume, and ultimately she makes the final choice.”

“I was happy that she chose that, and I think she looked great,” she concluded.

Recently, Beyoncé's performed parts of ten tracks off her album COWBOY CARTER during her halftime performance at the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens game on Christmas.

She was joined by Post Malone and Shaboozey for cameos during the tracks they feature on from the album.

For the performance’s outfit, Beyoncé took the help of Turini and the final verdict was given by as usual Blue Ivy.

She wore a custom white crystal-encrusted corset and slouchy fringe pants, courtesy of Ukrainian designer Frolov in the performance.

