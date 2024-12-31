Liam Payne’s psychiatrist spills shocking details about his final days

Liam Payne’s psychiatrist is spilling shocking beans about his final days!
Amid the arrest of five people on charges of being linked to the late Night Changes singer’s death that included his friend Roger Nores as well as the Argentinian hotel’s manager Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi, Payne’s psychiatrist has revealed that she dropped the singer just a few weeks before his tragic death.
As per the letter obtained by TMZ on Monday, December 30, the psychotherapist revealed that she had advised the former One Direction singer that he needed a “higher level of care” than she has been able to provide him.
The mental healthcare professional also stated that “after careful consideration and assessment,” she decided to stop seeing the singer as a patient.
However, the doctor advised the late singer to continue with a treatment plan that included taking prescribed medications, avoiding heavy drinking, weekly therapy, meeting with a primary care doctor, and further testing.
The psychiatrist also provided Payne a list of expert doctors and rehabilitation centers that could provide a helpful service to him.
“Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being,” signed Liam Payne’s former psychiatrist on the letter.
For those uninformed, Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling off the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.