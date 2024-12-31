Entertainment

Ariana Grande pens heartfelt new year post with 2024 recap

The ‘Wicked’ actress, Ariana Grande, shared a carousel of photos and videos in latest post

  Web Desk
  • |
  December 31, 2024
Ariana Grande is expressing a heartwarming thanks to her fans!

Taking to Instagram on the last day of 2024, the Wicked starlet shared a long string of images and videos as she wrapped up the year in a recap post.

Alongside the gorgeous carousel, the actress penned a long caption in which she extended a warm gratitude to her fans.

“A year full of art and heart,” the Eternal Sunshine hitmaker began.

She continued, “Thank you eternally for your love and support, words truly don’t suffice. i love you always and am wishing you all a very happy new year!”

The Boy is Mine singer kicked off the carousel with her gorgeous Met Gala look, followed by a group photo from the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked.

In the third slide was her snap from the track We Can’t Be Friends.

With the slides continuing further, the carousel showcased a long string of snaps and clips from Ariana Grande’s 2024 ventures.

As soon as the actress and singer dropped the post, her ardent fans quickly swamped the comment section with their heartwarming responses.

“Grateful for your art & heart! so very much. thank you for bringing us the most amount of joy this year and always,” expressed one.

A second wrote, “What an amazing year it has been for you. And I can’t wait to see you soar in 2025.”

“Happiest new year Eve! I hope 2025 treat you with kindness and brings you a double dose of love and art,” a third wished.

