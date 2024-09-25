Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit with huge loss after divorce filing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez face new setback during unexpected delay in their ongoing divorce proceedings

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hit a snag in the sale of their $68 million marital mansion, as the couple faces an unexpected delay amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

As per TMZ, The Mother starlet and the Gone Girl star received and accepted a $64 million offer for their home, the potential buyers from New Jersey pulled out of escrow following a death in their family.

However, after their recent divorce, the outlet stated that Bennifer is keen to buy the new property.

But, after accounting for the high 5.25% mansion tax, realtor costs, and the millions they spent on property upgrades, Affleck and Lopez will still be losing money on their $64 million purchase.

In 2023, they paid $60.8 million in cash for the mansion when they originally purchased it.

After making an unsuccessful attempt to sell their Beverly Hills, California property secretly off-market, Lopez and Affleck placed it for sale for $68 million in July.

A detached 5,000-square-foot guest apartment, a caretaker house, a two-bedroom guardhouse, a large 12-car garage, and space for 80 cars are also included in the five-acre property's amenities.

The mansion has a fully functional gym, a boxing ring, a sports room, a bar and pickleball and basketball courts for in-home entertainment.

Lopez was never a fan of the large pad, according to a source who spoke to People earlier this month.

The source said that Affleck came up with the idea for the house and that it was a "big compromise" for her.

