Kendall Jenner dumps Bad Bunny to date ex Devin Booker again

Kendall Jenner has walked out from romancing Bad Bunny to get back with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, as per insiders.
It was during this summer that she was said to have reconnected strings with the rapper after having briefly dated each other from February to December last year.
“They’re still friendly but have taken a step back and aren’t dating,” a source dished to US Weekly.
Kendall Jenner was “more serious” with Bad Bunny this time around, “but it ultimately didn’t work out long-term,” so she reportedly dumped him and moved on.
Now, the model is taking another shot with Devin Booker, who was spotted with her seven days ago at the Surf Club restaurant in Miami, following their meet-up during the Met Gala function in May.
Their latest sighting however was after the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
According to the insider, Kendall Jenner has “decided she wanted space” because she popped fresh out of a relationship with Bad Bunny over the summer.
Devin Booker and the socialite are supposedly taking things slow as “she wants to stay single for now” and “isn’t ready to be tied down at the moment.”
Sources as well as photographs have however claimed to US Weekly that Kendall Jenner is indeed hanging out with her former love once more.