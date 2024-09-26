Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky turn heads with sizzling PDA at UK 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere

The second instalment, of 'Joker' is slated for release on October 4, 2024

  • September 26, 2024
Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky turned heads once again at the UK premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, sharing a passionate red carpet kiss.

The 38-year-old singer-turned-actress, who played Harley Quinn in the movie, appeared blissfully in love as she embraced her adoration for Michael.

They graced the event holding each other by the waist, and she was observed kissing him many times.

Gaga looked stunning when she arrived at Cineworld Leicester Square wearing a custom-made Celine by Hedi Slimane gown.

Fans of Gaga are not surprised by her public displays of passion for her steadfast husband, Michael, since they frequently witness her holding hands and smoozing in public.

She wore her dyed red hair in a short cropped style and blue eye makeup for the Joker premiere, which included flawless sequin detailing on one side of her face.

As he wrapped his arm around his future bride, businessman Michael looked suave in a black suit, white shirt, and tie.

On the star-studded red carpet, she flashed her massive 8-carat engagement ring and looked adoringly at Michael.

It is the much-awaited sequel to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time with over $1 billion in box office revenue worldwide.

To note, the second instalment, of Joker, which is slated for release on October 4, follows Arthur Fleck as he awaits trial for his crimes as the Joker while confined to Arkham.

