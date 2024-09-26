Offset makes bombshell ‘infidelity’ allegation against Cardi B amid split

Offset is calling out his estranged wife Cardi B for infidelity amid their ongoing divorce!
Two months after filing for divorce from the American rapper, the Point Me 2 rapper is being accused of cheating by Offset while she was pregnant with their third child.
During Cardi B’s Instagram Live session on Wednesday, September 25, the Need It rapper dropped a bombshell comment that shocked the fans.
The screenshot of the comment, which was shared by an X user, saw Offset accusing his wife of allegedly sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant for the third time.
Meanwhile, it was not disclosed who that person was with whom Cardi B had the intimate relationship.
Just a few hours later, the Tomorrow 2 rapper turned to her X handle and apparently gave a nod to the allegation by writing, “AND DID !!!!!!”
Cardi B and Offset, who had an on and off relationship since 2018, tied the knot in September 2017. In September 2020, the Up rapper filed for divorce from her estranged husband.
The couple then rekindled their relationship the same month. However, in July 2024, Cardi B officially filed for divorce from Offset for the second time. The estranged couple shares three children together.