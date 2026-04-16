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Tom Cruise to return as Pete Mitchell in action-packed movie 'Top Gun 3'

The 'Mission: Impossible' star has been locked in to return for 'Top Gun's' third installment

Tom Cruise to return as Pete Mitchell in action-packed movie Top Gun 3
Tom Cruise to return as Pete Mitchell in action-packed movie 'Top Gun 3'

Tom Cruise is paving the way back to Pete Mitchell!

In a thrilling update shared on Thursday, April 16, Variety reported that the 63-year-old iconic American actor has reunited with Jerry Bruckheimer for the third installment of his action-packed movie franchise, Top Gun.

The exciting news was announced by Paramount during its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming high-octane movie will be the follow-up to 2022's Top Gun: Maverick and has been in the works since 2024.

Fans' reactions:

Soon after the exciting news made its way to social media, fans began flooding the comments with their thrilled reactions.

"I can't wait," expressed a first, while another excitedly penned, "Pete Mitchell Maverick is Coming Be Ready."

"Don't ever make a top gun without Tom Cruise," a third added.

About Top Gun:

Top Gun is an American action drama film released on May 16, 1986.

About Top Gun: Maverick:

Top Gun: Maverick is a 2022 American action drama film and marks the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun.

As per IMDb, "The story involves Maverick confronting his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his deceased best friend, for a dangerous mission."

In the movie, Tom Cruise reprised his starring role as the naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

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