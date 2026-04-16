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Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'

Netflix and Sony have teamed up for an animated project titled 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory'

Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory
Kit Connor, Taika Waititi set to lend voices to 'Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory' 

Netflix has revealed the voice actors for Wonka's story, taking things beyond the classic book, as the story is set in modern-day London and follows the chocolatier after he is released from prison for crimes committed in the original story.

Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factor, reuniting the streaming platform with Sony Pictures Imageworks, is a brand new take on the beloved children's novel by Roald Dahl.

Helmed by Jared Stern and Elaine Bogan, the film stars Taika Waititi, voicing Wonka, who also exec produces the project.

The story follows Wonka after he's released from prison for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry in the original Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

After serving his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world.

However, one thing stands in his way: teenager Charlie Paley (Kit Connor) and his friends.


Facing eviction, this next generation of "rotten" children plot to break into the factory, steal a priceless Wonka Bar and save their homes. 

Waititi noted that the character of Wonka was "so special" to him, adding that the "opportunity to voice such an iconic, eccentric candy genius—if a little mischievous at times — is hugely exciting".

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory is produced by Oscar winner Aron Warner (Shrek) and Timothy Yoo (Back to the Outback).

The film is the latest project to come from the Dahl universe since Netflix secured rights to the British author's entire catalogue of IP when it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021. 

Last year, it released the animated The Twits feature, a spin-off from the book, while in 2023 it released Wes Anderson's short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and, in 2022, launched Matilda the Musical.

The next Netflix project in line is the competition series The Golden Ticket, inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

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