Rapper Future faces paternity lawsuit from ex over child support for son 

Rapper Future has been hit by a paternity suit filed by an ex seeking child support for his 9-year-old son.
As reported by TMZ, Future's ex, Layla Sanad, had claimed that the child is the Superhero rapper's son and in the suit filed in Florida, demanded child support, including two years of retroactive support.
Sanad claimed that they share a son, identified by his initials K.W. (born 2017) in the documents, and that Future has admitted to being the father.
Meanwhile, Future has responded to the matter by filing court documents of his own asking for the Florida case to be dismissed in favour of "a more convenient forum".
In the filing, he reportedly claims that Sanad and her son lived in Arizona and that he already filed his own case in that state.
Moreover, in the Arizona case, Future said he is the father of a son named Kash Wilburn and claimed that he was voluntarily sending Sanad $3,500 monthly in child support.
About Future children:
Future reportedly has at least seven children. He welcomed his first son, Jakobi, with Jessica Smith in 2002 and daughter Londyn with India J.
He and Brittni Mealy announced the birth of son Prince in 2012, and two years later, Future Zahir was born to the Grammy winner artist and Ciara, with whom he got engaged in October 2013 and ended romance following August, just two months after they welcomed their son.
In 2018, Future celebrated the arrival of his son Hendrix with Joie Chavis. The rapper is also father to daughter Paris and son Kash.