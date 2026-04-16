News
News

Rapper Future faces paternity lawsuit from ex over child support for son

The 'Like That' rapper's ex is seeking child support for his 9-year-old in a suit filed in Florida

Rapper Future faces paternity lawsuit from ex over child support for son
Rapper Future faces paternity lawsuit from ex over child support for son 

Rapper Future has been hit by a paternity suit filed by an ex seeking child support for his 9-year-old son.

As reported by TMZ, Future's ex, Layla Sanad, had claimed that the child is the Superhero rapper's son and in the suit filed in Florida, demanded child support, including two years of retroactive support.

Sanad claimed that they share a son, identified by his initials K.W. (born 2017) in the documents, and that Future has admitted to being the father.

Meanwhile, Future has responded to the matter by filing court documents of his own asking for the Florida case to be dismissed in favour of "a more convenient forum".


In the filing, he reportedly claims that Sanad and her son lived in Arizona and that he already filed his own case in that state.

Moreover, in the Arizona case, Future said he is the father of a son named Kash Wilburn and claimed that he was voluntarily sending Sanad $3,500 monthly in child support.

About Future children:

Future reportedly has at least seven children. He welcomed his first son, Jakobi, with Jessica Smith in 2002 and daughter Londyn with India J.

He and Brittni Mealy announced the birth of son Prince in 2012, and two years later, Future Zahir was born to the Grammy winner artist and Ciara, with whom he got engaged in October 2013 and ended romance following August, just two months after they welcomed their son.

In 2018, Future celebrated the arrival of his son Hendrix with Joie Chavis. The rapper is also father to daughter Paris and son Kash.

Shannon Elizabeth makes jaw-dropping career decision after Simon Borchert split
Shannon Elizabeth makes jaw-dropping career decision after Simon Borchert split
Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil
Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil
Joy Harmon dies at 87: Tragic cause of death revealed after weeks of health crisis
Joy Harmon dies at 87: Tragic cause of death revealed after weeks of health crisis
Kim Kardashian strolls through LA with Lewis Hamilton after Coachella date
Kim Kardashian strolls through LA with Lewis Hamilton after Coachella date
'Avatar': New movie in franchise faces major blow ahead of October release
'Avatar': New movie in franchise faces major blow ahead of October release
Katy Perry investigation takes new turn as eyewitness emerges in Ruby Rose assault case
Katy Perry investigation takes new turn as eyewitness emerges in Ruby Rose assault case
Blake Lively pays tribute to 'a man built of integrity' after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea
Blake Lively pays tribute to 'a man built of integrity' after refusing Ryan Reynolds’ plea
Justin Baldoni seeks Johnny Depp's guidance as Blake Lively trial approaches
Justin Baldoni seeks Johnny Depp's guidance as Blake Lively trial approaches
‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault
‘Hunger Games’ actor Ethan Jamieson arrested for assault
Cardi B reacts after surprise interruptions disrupt her Little Miss Drama Miami gig
Cardi B reacts after surprise interruptions disrupt her Little Miss Drama Miami gig
Zendaya’s new bitter ‘Euphoria’ beef exposed but not with Sydney Sweeney
Zendaya’s new bitter ‘Euphoria’ beef exposed but not with Sydney Sweeney
Rihanna marks another milestone after Edison Achievement Award
Rihanna marks another milestone after Edison Achievement Award

Popular News

Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil

Blake Lively 'optimistic' for Taylor Swift's wedding invite despite legal turmoil
2 hours ago
Rory McIlroy talks Masters 'joy' with Balionis years after romance rumor

Rory McIlroy talks Masters 'joy' with Balionis years after romance rumor
an hour ago
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez exploring options to expand family, cost no concern

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez exploring options to expand family, cost no concern
3 hours ago