Finn Wolfhard slammed for quoting viral Kanye West, Taylor Swift VMA interruption on stage

Finn Wolfhard has raised some eyebrows after he was filmed quoting Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs in a recent performance.
In a video going viral, the Strange Things star was performing an unreleased track, and mid-performance, he could be heard singing the line West used to interrupt Taylor's winning speech when she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Female Video for You Belong With Me at the 2009 VMA.
"Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you imma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time," Wolfhard sang in a shocking move.
The decision to use such a controversial moment in the music world did not sit well with a number of netizens, who flooded the internet, questioning the decision to bring back the incident 17 years later.
"Sampling a n/zi who jumped a 19yo girl, he is so cocky for this," penned one user on X.
Another post read, "What a weirdo. Why is he sampling a n*zi? Embarrassing loser."
"He thought he was being funny with this but this is sooooo cringe," a third user noted.
"Why would he think this is a good idea bro," a fourth X post read.
Moreover, fans of the star also shared that he also quoted Swift's thank you speech when she accepted the award before singing the American rapper's lines.
The performance video comes as Wolfhard teased that something is coming on April 29 via his Instagram and X accounts and shared a snap of himself in a studio on Wednesday, April 15, with the caption "You got the money honey, I got the time."
The caption is likely the lyrics of the upcoming track, with fans speculating that he might not be using the West's dialogues in the official release.