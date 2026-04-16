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Joy Harmon dies at 87: Tragic cause of death revealed after weeks of health crisis

The 'Cool Hand Luke' actress Joy Harmon passes away at age 87 after devastating health battle

Joy Harmon dies at 87: Tragic cause of death revealed after weeks of health crisis
Joy Harmon dies at 87: Tragic cause of death revealed after weeks of health crisis

Joy Harmon has breathed her last.

On Wednesday, April 15, TMZ reported that the Cool Hand Luke actress died at the age of 87 after a prolonged health battle.

The American actress - who passed away on Tuesday, April 14 - suffered from pneumonia for weeks before her death at home in Los Angeles.

As per her family, Harmon was fighting until the end and was expected to recover completely, having plans to return to her beloved Burbank bakery, Aunt Joy's Cakes.

At the time of her death, the late actress was surrounded by her loved ones.

It was also shared that the Angel in my Pocket actress spent around two weeks in the hospital, after which she was admitted to a rehabilitation center, where she spent several weeks.

However, days before her death, she had returned home to spend her final moments on hospice care and with her loved ones.

Famous for her appearance in Cool Hand Luke, Joy Harmon did not have a significant onscreen time in the hit 1967 American prison drama film, but she still drew massive attention.

In her brief but famous scene, Harmon washes a car and squeezes soap from a sponge on her body, drawing the attention and remarks of prisoners who watch as they dig a ditch.

Joy Harmon is survived by three children and nine grandchildren.

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