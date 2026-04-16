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Shannon Elizabeth makes jaw-dropping career decision after Simon Borchert split

The 'American Pie' actress announces major career move after quietly filing for divorce from Simon Borchert

Shannon Elizabeth makes jaw-dropping career decision after Simon Borchert split
Shannon Elizabeth makes jaw-dropping career decision after Simon Borchert split

Shannon Elizabeth is all set to embrace a surprising new career path.

Shortly after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Simon Borchert, the American Pie actress announced a jaw-dropping career move on Wednesday, April 15.

As per PEOPLE, the 52-year-old American actress is set launching her OnlyFans account, ready to take control of her own story.

OnlyFans is a London-based online platform where creators can publish paywalled content and chat with subscribers.

"I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans,” she told.

The actress added, I'm choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms, and just be free. I really do think this is the future."

Notably, fans can subscribe to her page from today onwards, Thursday, April 16.

This comes just days after Shannon Elizabeth quietly parted ways with her husband, Simon Borchert, by filing for divorce on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

"The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans tomorrow morning,” a source told Page Six.

It is worth mentioning that Shannon Elizabeth has not publicly announced her split yet.

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