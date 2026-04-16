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'Avatar': New movie in franchise faces major blow ahead of October release

'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' is scheduled to be released on October 9

Avatar: New movie in franchise faces major blow ahead of October release

A new movie in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise has leaked online, more than six months before its official premiere

Titled as The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, the upcoming movie was leaked on Sunday, by an anonymous X user, claiming that Paramount had accidentally emailed them the digital file.

However, it was later reported that the studio was hacked. Regardless of how the Avatar movie leaked online, it unexpectedly did receive a positive response.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is scheduled to be released on October 9
'The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' is scheduled to be released on October 9

There is currently no way to watch the film legally, although many have still been exposed to much of its content.

The highly anticipated movie was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas in October 2025 but was later it was pushed back to January 30, 2026.

After Paramount's new ownership came to light, the release date was once again moved to October 2026.

The upcoming animated fantasy film has been directed by Lauren Montgomery.

It serves as the direct sequel to the Nickelodeon animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender that ran from 2005–2008.

Moreover, it is the first production of Avatar Studios.

The forthcoming movie stars the voice of Eric Nam as Aang, and also features Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten, Ke Huy Quan, Román Zaragoza, Steven Yeun, Dave Bautista, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Freida Pinto.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is set to be released on Paramount+ on October 9, 2026.

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