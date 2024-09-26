Sci-Tech

OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move

ChatGPT creator is preparing to reorganise its main operations into a for-profit benefit corporation

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move
OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move

OpenAI is reportedly planning a major shift in its corporate structure, moving away from its original non-profit roots.

To attract investors, ChatGPT creator is preparing to reorganise its main operations into a for-profit benefit corporation that will be independent of its non-profit board, according to a source.

The report suggested the non-profit OpenAI will stay in operation and own a small share in the for-profit business.

According to further sources, the for-profit business, which aims to lift the ceiling on investor returns, may be valued $150 billion following the restructure.

Chief executive Sam Altman will also have shares in the company for the first time. The sources want to remain anonymous in order to talk about personal issues.

"We remain focused on building AI that benefits everyone, and we’re working with our board to ensure that we’re best positioned to succeed in our mission. The non-profit is core to our mission and will continue to exist," an OpenAI spokesperson said.

The planned organisational structure's specifics, which were first made public by Reuters, provide light on major governance reforms that are taking place at one of the biggest AI businesses.

According to the sources, the restructuring's completion date is still up in the air and the plan is still being worked out with shareholders and solicitors.

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return

Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Sci-Tech News

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils 'time machine' AR glasses: Orion
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Earth's new 'mini moon' to enter orbit THIS week
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
NASA stunned by mysterious ‘zebra rock’ on Mars: Details inside
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
CrowdStrike to apologise over global IT outage before US Congress
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Russian AI content strategy to influence US election, warns intelligence officials
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Apple to launch smarter Siri with enhanced AI features next year