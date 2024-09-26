Sci-Tech

Meta launches advanced AI image generation and personalization features

In Instagram DMs and Messenger, users can now personalize chat themes using AI

  September 26, 2024
During the Meta Connect event on Wednesday, Meta introduced its 'Imagine' feature across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Initially launched earlier this year to let users transform their profile pictures into various AI-generated styles, the feature is now being made available to all users.

Currently, users can use Meta AI to create images from text prompts or by uploading an image as a starting point for AI to generate new visuals.

In short, users can ask Meta AI to imagine them as anything from a Spider-man to a chef, and the AI will create a digital image accordingly.

These images will have a more stylized digital appearance rather than looking highly realistic.

Meta will also add AI-generated watermarks to these images.

While, in Instagram DMs and Messenger, users can now personalize chat themes using AI.

Previously, customization was limited to changing the background and chat bubble colors, but this new feature allows for much greater customization.

Additionally, Meta is also testing a new feature that automatically creates images and suggests users share them on their feed. 

Sci-Tech News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils 'time machine' AR glasses: Orion
OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future
Earth's new 'mini moon' to enter orbit THIS week
Microsoft's big investment plans for AI REVEALED
TikTok takes SHOCKING action against Russian state media ahead of US election
NASA stunned by mysterious ‘zebra rock’ on Mars: Details inside
CrowdStrike to apologise over global IT outage before US Congress
Meta to unveil AI Chatbots featuring voices of Judi Dench and John Cena
Jony Ive partners up with with OpenAI's Sam Altman for new project
Russian AI content strategy to influence US election, warns intelligence officials
WhatsApp to roll out new feature for managing home screen badge count