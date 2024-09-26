Meta launches advanced AI image generation and personalization features

During the Meta Connect event on Wednesday, Meta introduced its 'Imagine' feature across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.
Initially launched earlier this year to let users transform their profile pictures into various AI-generated styles, the feature is now being made available to all users.
Currently, users can use Meta AI to create images from text prompts or by uploading an image as a starting point for AI to generate new visuals.
In short, users can ask Meta AI to imagine them as anything from a Spider-man to a chef, and the AI will create a digital image accordingly.
These images will have a more stylized digital appearance rather than looking highly realistic.
Meta will also add AI-generated watermarks to these images.
While, in Instagram DMs and Messenger, users can now personalize chat themes using AI.
Previously, customization was limited to changing the background and chat bubble colors, but this new feature allows for much greater customization.
Additionally, Meta is also testing a new feature that automatically creates images and suggests users share them on their feed.