Duchess Sophie visits charitable foundation after attending Anzac Day services 

The Duchess of Edinburgh steps out after attending several Anzac Day services in London last week

  April 28, 2025
Duchess Sophie recently stepped out for another royal engagement in the United Kingdom after attending hectic Anzac Day services.

The 60-year-old British Royal Family member attended the recently opened hub of The Lighthouse, a charity foundation that aims to encourage people in need.

During her visit, Sophie was wearing a dark-colored suit, which she paired with a white shirt.

According to Daily Express UK, the Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in good spirits as she was photographed beaming while greeted by officials outside the community center.

Duchess Sophie joins forces for meaningful cause in November 2022

Prince Edward’s wife initially joined forces with the charitable foundation's representatives in November 2022, since then the mom-of-two has been giving her much time in volunteering at The Lighthouse.

She was last spotted visiting the organization a month before Christmas celebrations.

The charity foundation reportedly helps individuals with mental or physical health challenges, people who have experienced violence in the home, and households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

According to media reports, Sophie is also expected to attend The Princess Margaret Hospital in Windsor to mark its 45th anniversary, after visiting The Lighthouse.

This sighting of Duchess Sophie comes after she attended multiple Anzac Day Dawn services last week.

On behalf of King Charles, the prominent member of the British Royal Family was seen tearful during her recent visit to the Anzac Day commemorations in London.   

