Prince William, Kate Middleton set to mark anniversary amid marital crisis  

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary despite the ongoing rumors about their marital troubles.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their special day on Tuesday, April 29, reportedly on a romantic getaway in Scotland.
According to multiple media reports, the couple is expected to visit the Isle of Mull in Scotland.
For those unaware, the Mull is the fourth largest island in Great Britain, merely known for its unspoiled and rural culture.
The two will also have a chance to spend their quality time by meeting with local farmers, artisans, and neighborhood associations.
They will visit the Farmers' Market in Tobermory and a local farm where they will select produce from the garden.
Moreover, Kate and William are scheduled to spend their anniversary by participating in activities focused on supporting local communities.
The entire trip has been planned previously as the future King and Queen want to indulge themselves in meaningful royal engagements.
As of now, neither Kate nor William confirmed their next trip to Scotland to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.
Kate Middleton, Prince William ignite divorce speculations
This update came after several media reports suggested that the royal couple has been facing marital issues for some time.
The divorce speculations intensified when the Prince of Wales hired his late mother, Princess Diana’s divorce lawyer.
However, Prince William and Kate Middleton have not confirmed these ongoing split rumors.