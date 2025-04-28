Prince William, Kate Middleton set to mark anniversary amid marital crisis

The Prince and Princess of Wales set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary this month

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to mark anniversary amid marital crisis
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to mark anniversary amid marital crisis  

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary despite the ongoing rumors about their marital troubles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their special day on Tuesday, April 29, reportedly on a romantic getaway in Scotland.

According to multiple media reports, the couple is expected to visit the Isle of Mull in Scotland.

For those unaware, the Mull is the fourth largest island in Great Britain, merely known for its unspoiled and rural culture.

The two will also have a chance to spend their quality time by meeting with local farmers, artisans, and neighborhood associations.

They will visit the Farmers' Market in Tobermory and a local farm where they will select produce from the garden.

Moreover, Kate and William are scheduled to spend their anniversary by participating in activities focused on supporting local communities.

The entire trip has been planned previously as the future King and Queen want to indulge themselves in meaningful royal engagements.

As of now, neither Kate nor William confirmed their next trip to Scotland to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

Kate Middleton, Prince William ignite divorce speculations 

This update came after several media reports suggested that the royal couple has been facing marital issues for some time.

The divorce speculations intensified when the Prince of Wales hired his late mother, Princess Diana’s divorce lawyer.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton have not confirmed these ongoing split rumors.   

Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know

Liverpool Premier League parade set for May 26: Everything you need to know
Milton Jones announces prostate cancer diagnosis, cancels tour dates

Milton Jones announces prostate cancer diagnosis, cancels tour dates
Zayn Malik daughter Khai becomes his savoir amid personal struggles

Zayn Malik daughter Khai becomes his savoir amid personal struggles
DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension

DeepSeek available again in South Korea after two-month suspension
Queen Mary to appear in new movie after King Frederik solo tour
Queen Mary to appear in new movie after King Frederik solo tour
Duchess Sophie visits charitable foundation after attending Anzac Day services
Duchess Sophie visits charitable foundation after attending Anzac Day services
Prince William hailed for his ‘generosity’ after funeral appearance backlash
Prince William hailed for his ‘generosity’ after funeral appearance backlash
Inside Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte's simple nighttime routine
Inside Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte's simple nighttime routine
Prince Albert joins cyclists in Monaco’s prestigious COCC Ride charity race
Prince Albert joins cyclists in Monaco’s prestigious COCC Ride charity race
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive immense support from close pal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive immense support from close pal
Princess Rajwa receives sweet wish from Prince Hussein on her 31st birthday
Princess Rajwa receives sweet wish from Prince Hussein on her 31st birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan plan new move to mend rift with Prince William, Kate
Prince Harry, Meghan plan new move to mend rift with Prince William, Kate
Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals
Prince Andrew ‘refuses’ to accept exile despite ‘alarming’ regularity of scandals
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'continue' Princess Diana's approach to spotlight
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'continue' Princess Diana's approach to spotlight
Prince William's surprise move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle baffled
Prince William's surprise move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle baffled
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death