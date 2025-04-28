Prince Albert joins cyclists in Monaco’s prestigious COCC Ride charity race

Prince Albert built enthusiasm among cyclists by leading the way in Monaco’s COCC Ride charity cycling event!
On Monday, April 28, the Royal Family of Monaco took to Instagram to share a carousel of photographs from the Prince and Princess’s latest engagement.
In their new appearance, Albert and Charlene marked their presence at the 11th edition of COCC Ride charity cycling event, which is held annually and involves a challenging 140 km ride from Saint-Tropez to Monaco.
At the charitable event, several local celebrities also make appearance to help raise funds for the meaningful cause.
Just like every year, this year too, Prince Albert accompanied the cyclists for the initial few kilometres to raise fund for Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.
“11th edition of the COCC Ride charity cycling race,” read the Royal Family’s post caption.
They continued, “On Sunday, April 27, T.H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attended the 11th edition of the COCC Ride charity cycling race, organised by the Champagne & Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco to benefit the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.”
The Royals went on to share that over a hundred participants covered the distance from Saint-Tropez to Monaco in a friendly and engaging atmosphere.
“H.S.H. the Prince himself rode his bike to accompany the cyclists for a few kilometres, starting in Beaulieu-sur-Mer and finishing in the Principality,” the caption further stated.
Concluding the post, the Monegasque royal family shared, “During the closing speeches, a moving tribute was paid to Eddie Jordan, a loyal supporter of the event, who passed away a few weeks ago.”
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene’s looks at COCC Ride:
At the 2025 COCC Ride, Prince Albert II appeared in a blue-and-white uniform, matching that of the other cyclists.
Accompanying him was Princess Charlene, dressed in black zip-up jacket and tights.