Inside Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte's simple nighttime routine

Prince William and Princess Kate's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are known for their different yet strong personalities in public.
A former Royal nanny for the children has shared behind-the-scenes, including their hobbies and what they are like tucked inside their rooms.
Caroline Redgrave worked as a royal nanny for five years, and spent a significant time will all three children.
In an interview with Sun, Redgrave explained how important nighttime was in the Royal household.
"You get to know them in those quiet evening hours…That's when they're most relaxed."
Gushing about the Royal children, she added, "And it's also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful and full of personality."
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis nighttime routine
Discussing George, Charlotte, and Louis curated routine, Redgrave continued, "We always kept a familiar structure of a warm bath, quiet play, stories, and then bed."
The nanny also shared that the routine was to help them "unwind slowly," and it remained the same no matter how they spend their day.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis differences
Redgrave also unveiled how different the siblings were from one another.
George reportedly enjoyed playing with building blocks, while Charlotte could usually be found with a book, while Louis being the youngest found comfort with his stuffed toys.
Notably, Princes Louis just celebrated his seventh birthday on April 23, while sister Princess Charlotte will mark her tenth birthday on May 9, 2025.