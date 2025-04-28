Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive immense support from close pal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been backed by renowned chef José Andrés amid media scrutiny

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 28, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received overwhelming backing from their close pal amid recent backlash.

The couple's friend José Andrés has praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for all the good things that they do for charity.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the renowned chef noted that he was "baffled" about the backlash towards the Royal couple as he shared that they are friends and "an amazing couple."

"I can only talk about the good things that they do. They could be in their own cave and do nothing [after quitting as senior working royals], [however, they] bring voice and life to issues."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's efforts during LA wildfires

Harry and Meghan have been at the receiving end of criticism over their philanthropy including, their effort during LA wildfires in January, where José also joined them for the volunteer work.

Their efforts during the devastating fires was met with a negative reaction from many Royal fans and celebrities as Hollywood actress Justine Bateman called them "disaster tourists."

While recalling the wildfires, the chef noted, "When they were in LA during the fires, they were genuinely in the fires. When the cameras were not rolling, they were there listening to people, and they made them feel like the most important person in the world."

José Andrés and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relationship 

Along with being close friends, José's World Central Kitchen, which helps feed people impacted by environmental crisis, has long-standing ties with Harry and Meghan's Archewall foundation.

During TIME100 summit on April 23, Meghan revealed that José will be appearing as a guest in the second instalment of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

