Prince William hailed for his ‘generosity’ after funeral appearance backlash

The Prince of Wales recently sparked backlash over his outfit choice at Pope Francis’s funeral mass

  • April 28, 2025
Prince William hailed for his ‘generosity’ after funeral appearance backlash

Prince William received a heartfelt message after his “generous” act for a noble cause.

On Monday, April 28, Daily Mail reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales quietly made an “incredibly generous” donation to a primary school in Southport to fund a new playground being constructed in the memory of the victims killed in the deadly stabbing attack last July.

Two of the victims in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class were Alice Aguiar and Bebe King, whose parents have been raising funds to build a playground in remembrance of their little girls.

The new playing area, which will be constructed at Churchtown Primary School attended by both girls, will provide an expanded space for kids to play in.

Taking to social media over the weekend, the headteacher of the school, Jinnie Payne ailed the Prince William and Kate Middleton for their “generous” donation.

“On behalf of Churchtown Primary School, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to their Royal Highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for their incredibly generous donation to our Churchtown Playground fund,” she penned.

The message continued to state, “Their kindness and thoughtfulness mean so much to our whole community as we come together to honour the memories of Alice and Bebe, two much-loved members of our school family.”

“As Alice’s dad Sergio, and I prepare to run the London Marathon today in their memory, we are deeply touched and encouraged by William’s and Kate’s support,” concluded the note.

This generous gesture by Prince William was revealed after he faced backlash for his outfit choice at Pope Francis’s funeral mass.

Prince William at Pope Francis’s funeral:

At the funeral of the late Pope Francis, Prince William wore a navy suit, ditching the traditional black attire.

The move sparked immense backlash from fans who described his choice as “inappropriate” and “disrespectful” for the sombre occasion.

