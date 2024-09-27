George Clooney and wife Amal set couple goals at Albies red carpet

George Clooney and his gorgeous wife Amal Clooney stole the spotlight with their glamorous entrance at The Albies.
Amal graced the red carpet in a stunning deep cut black custom Versace gown, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.
The gown was perfectly paired with silver earrings black clutch, creating a cohesive and dazzling ensemble.
George gushed over his wife during a dialogue with People, “I would support anything my wife is involved in. She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what.”
Amal also praised her partner, “He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight.”
The romantic couple will mark their 10th wedding anniversary on Friday, September 27.
For the unversed, the Albies were created by the lovebirds to pay tribute to courageous justice defenders.
The star-studded event, which was hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice, took place in N.Y.C on September 26.