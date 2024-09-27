Jennifer Aniston feels ‘hurt’ after Reese Witherspoon ditched her

Jennifer Aniston is feeling hurt by her best friend Reese Witherspoon's behaviour!
According to a source who spoke with Life & Style, the relationship between the Big Little Lies star and the Friends alum has reportedly deteriorated as a result of Witherspoon placing her girlfriends behind her new partner.
As her best friend won't have time for anything outside of her new relationship, Aniston feels betrayed, especially in light of the emotional labour she invested in supporting Reese through her sadness following her August 2023 divorce from agent Jim Toth.
“When Reese got divorced, she was really lonely and Jen went out of her way to include her in her life,” the insider said..
However, the source also mentioned that, even “when she’s not with him, for some strange reason, she still doesn’t have any interest in hanging out.”
The tipseter revealed, “She was totally there for her and felt they’d become true friends.”
“Now that Reese isn’t single, she’s acting like she no longer has any use for Jen, it’s very hurtful and has her nose out of joint,” they shared.
The source mentioned, “Reese doesn’t see it that way of course, in her view she’s not out of line and it’s just a case of Jen getting jealous and being needy!”
Notably, on Wednesday, September 4, Reese Witherspoon was photographed out on a date night in New York City with her new partner, German financier Oliver Haarmann.