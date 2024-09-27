Trending

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards

'Barzakh' featured Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan Salman Shahid and Khushhal Khan in the lead roles

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Barzakh featured Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan Salman Shahid and Khushhal Khan in the lead roles
'Barzakh' featured Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan Salman Shahid and Khushhal Khan in the lead roles 

Zindagi original Barzakh, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the lead roles is chosen for the Best Drama series nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024.

The series' title translates to Limboland in English, will compete against entries from 13 other countries in the same category at the prestigious event grand finale.

Besides Barzakh, other shows nominated in other categories from India include Heeramandi, Railway Men and Panchayat as well.

Set against the exotic background of the Hunza Valley, the series takes a deep look at a 76-year-old man who shocked his estranged family by announcing engagement to the ghost of his first love.

Directed by Asim Abbasi, the Pakistani fantasy drama which focuses on the themes of love, loss and family dynamics, had its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.

Regarding the milestone, Abbasi released a statement highlighting how the show is the contribution to all the hard work and passion of its team.

“Writing & directing this show was one of the most surreal experiences. I am truly grateful for the dedication of the exceptional cast and crew, whose unwavering commitment brought this story to life,” the director revealed.

He added, “This recognition not only highlights their excellent performances but also the creative collaboration that made Barzakh possible. I would like to take this moment as an opportunity to thank everyone who believed in this vision and helped us create this show.”

Abbasi further revealed, “Being nominated for Best Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards is a deeply meaningful milestone for our entire team. We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported us, especially the global audience that has embraced Barzakh.” 

Jennifer Aniston feels ‘hurt’ after Reese Witherspoon ditched her

Jennifer Aniston feels ‘hurt’ after Reese Witherspoon ditched her
Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch

Trending News

Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Yumna Zaidi walks streets of Central London in style
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spills on most 'irritating' habit of actor
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Vicky Khaushal shows off epic dance move during work out
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Triptii Dimri DEFENDS playing Zoya in ‘Animal’
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
‘The Glassworker’, Pakistan’s first animated film submitted for Oscars 2025
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s shocking actions leave Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘tears’
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Maya Ali enjoys Safari adventure ahead of upcoming drama 'Sun Mere Dil'
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan's chemistry in 'DuniyaPur' wows fans
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Alia Bhatt safeguards Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ trailer
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Yumna Zaidi takes her charm to streets of London