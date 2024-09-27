Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards

Zindagi original Barzakh, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the lead roles is chosen for the Best Drama series nominations at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024.
The series' title translates to Limboland in English, will compete against entries from 13 other countries in the same category at the prestigious event grand finale.
Besides Barzakh, other shows nominated in other categories from India include Heeramandi, Railway Men and Panchayat as well.
Set against the exotic background of the Hunza Valley, the series takes a deep look at a 76-year-old man who shocked his estranged family by announcing engagement to the ghost of his first love.
Directed by Asim Abbasi, the Pakistani fantasy drama which focuses on the themes of love, loss and family dynamics, had its worldwide premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19.
Regarding the milestone, Abbasi released a statement highlighting how the show is the contribution to all the hard work and passion of its team.
“Writing & directing this show was one of the most surreal experiences. I am truly grateful for the dedication of the exceptional cast and crew, whose unwavering commitment brought this story to life,” the director revealed.
He added, “This recognition not only highlights their excellent performances but also the creative collaboration that made Barzakh possible. I would like to take this moment as an opportunity to thank everyone who believed in this vision and helped us create this show.”
Abbasi further revealed, “Being nominated for Best Series at the Asian Academy Creative Awards is a deeply meaningful milestone for our entire team. We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported us, especially the global audience that has embraced Barzakh.”