Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion

  • By Sidra Khan
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has planned a major move to “capitalize on the theatrical footfalls” of Dhurandhar 2.

In a surprising report shared by Pinkvilla on Monday, March 2, it was reported that in a bid to promote their film, the makers of Bhooth Bangla have made a clever strategy, aiming to use Dhurandhar 2 hype to lure the audience to their trailer.

As per the outlet, the upcoming trailer for Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy movie is set to be attached to Ranveer Singh’s eagerly-awaited Dhurandhar 2, to lure its audience to Bhooth Bangla’s preview.

An insider close to the production has revealed that the makers are planning to release the trailer digitally between March 9 and 18, eyeing a “strong digital chatter” first, followed by strategically using the hype to lure the audience to the theaters.

“The trailer cut is locked and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2,” the source stated.

They added, “It’s a calculated decision. The target audience overlaps significantly, and the scale of Dhurandhar 2 offers the perfect platform.”

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is set to release on April 10, 2026, while Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 will hit the cinemas on March 19.

