Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make first joint appearance after confirming romance 

  By Fatima Hassan
  • By Fatima Hassan
Saiyaara co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their first joint appearance at the 2026 Zee Cine Awards.  

The couple has seemingly paused the non-stop buzz of their romance speculations and stepped out together to attend the star-studded event held at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 1st, 2026. 

It was the big night for the Saiyaara pair as Aneet won three awards while her rumoured beau took one trophy home.

According to media reports, the 23-year-old Indian actress topped the Female Viewer's Choice Best Actor, Best Debut for Female and the Glow And Lovely Face Special Award.

While Ahaan swept the Best Actor Award for Male, as he stated, "I enrolled in my speech and drama school. And with all my heart, mind and soul, I got my first role. I become a tree."

He expressed deep gratitude to director Mohit Suri for "giving birth to Krish Kapoor" and specifically mentioned his co-star, Aneet Padda, who also took home the trophy for Best Debut (Female.)

This appearance marked their first after a media report claimed that the two had officially confirmed their relationship in February this year. 

While fans are celebrating and calling them the newest couple in town, the truth is that neither Aneet nor Ahaan has officially confirmed their relationship yet.

The rumours started after their recent appearances and interactions caught fans’ attention, particularly after their film, Saiyaara, which premiered on July 18, 2025. 

