Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note

  By Sidra Khan
It’s Saboor Aly’s big day and Kinza Hashmi is making it feel more special with a loving message.

To ring in her best friend’s milestone 30th birthday, the Ruposh actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 3, sharing a joint post, featuring a carousel of vibrant photos and videos as she penned a heartfelt wish.

“Happy birthday to Serena’s mama. Life makes more sense with you in it. You’ve seen me at my strongest and my weakest… and you stayed. That’s rare. That’s love,” Kinza began.

The Ishq Tamasha actress continued, “We’ve made so many memories together the loud laughs, the random late-night talks, the phases we grew through side by side. We’ve truly seen each other evolve. And now seeing you as a mother… seeing how beautifully you’ve stepped into this new role, the way you love and protect her it makes my heart so full. I’m so proud of you.”

Concluding the sweet message, Kinza added, “From two girls figuring life out… to three girls now.”

The gallery featured Saboor’s solo shots and snaps with Kinza Hashmi, including their mirror selfies, delightful celebrations, lovely outings, and TV appearance.

Reacting to the Mohlat star’s loving tribute, Saboor Aly commented on the post, writing, “Ooo my God. This is beautiful. Reading this and realising We have come a long way. Love you and Thank you Kinzuuuu.”

For those unfamiliar, Saboor Aly is a Pakistani actress and the younger sister of actress Sajal Aly.

She is married to actor Ali Ansari and the couple shares a daughter, Serena, whom they welcomed in March 2025.

