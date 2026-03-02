Kriti Sanon hit with fierce outrage for 'undeserved' Zee Cine Awards win

News
  By Sidra Khan
Kriti Sanon faces intense heat after winning Best Actor Female award for 'Tere Ishk Mein' at 2026 Zee Cine Awards

While Kriti Sanon's major win at Zee Cine Awards made many fans happy, several others expressed their disappointment over it.

Just like the last year, the Do Patti star once again shined bright at the 2026 Zee Cine Awards held at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 1, with a major win.

At the star-studded event, the actress was honored with Best Actor Female for her incredible acting in Tere Ishk Mein.

To celebrate her special award, the Indian actress took to her official Instagram story to share a photo with her little fur baby and the prestigious accolade.

"Mukti's first. #BestActor Thank you @zeecineawards," she captioned.

Fans' reactions:

However, not everyone on social media seemed convinced by Kriti Sanon’s win, with many users calling her "undeserving" and insisting that the award should have been won by Yami Gautam for Haq.

"This award belonged to Yami Gautam," exclaimed one of the fans.

Another slammed, "Yami's monologue in the court >>>>> whatever Kriti has done in her entire career."

"I absolutely adore her but this is undeserved. I was just annoyed by her throughout the film, which I can't quite tell if that was intended. Yami Gautam should've won. Or even Kangana Ranaut or Tripti Dimri," added a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, "Well Kriti is good too but Yami from haq deserve it.”

For those unversed, competing with Kriti Sanon for Best Actress were Yami Gautam (Haq), Aneet Padda (Saiyaara), Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2), Kangana Ranaut (Emergency), and Sonam Bajwa (Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat).

