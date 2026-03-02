News
  By Fatima Hassan
Khushi Kapoor to carry forward late mum Sridevi's legacy in new film 'Mom 2'?

The legendary actress, Sridevi, was mysteriously passed away in February 2018

Bollywood's legendary actress, Sridevi’s legacy to be continued by none other than his own daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Before her tragic passing in 2018, the English Vinglish actress delivered a powerful performance in Mom. Now, it is reported that the much-anticipated follow-up titled Mom 2 has begun filming in Noida's Film City. 

In a recent interview with ANI, the deceased actress’s husband and Mom 2 producer has confirmed that the shooting is currently underway. 

He also hinted that one of his daughters might be the lead actress in the film, but he has not mentioned the names, as both daughters, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, are Bollywood’s big names. 

"The shooting of the film Mom 2 is going on here. The director is Girish Kohli, who was the writer of Mom 1. We have technicians from different places; we have an actor from Bengal, Jisshu, and have a television actor, Karishma Tanna, who is also playing a very important part in the film," Boney added.

The sequel is being directed by Girish Kohli, who had written the original film. 

His return ensures a degree of creative continuity between the two chapters.  

