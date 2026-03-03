News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood

The actor has revealed that he took classes related to 3D modeling and game designing before pursuing films

  • By Hania Jamil
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood

Ahaan Panday is enjoying a career in films; however, Bollywood was not his first passion.

In a recent interview with Esquire India, the Saiyaara actor shared that he enrolled himself in 3D modelling and video game design classes while exploring his creative side.

He described himself as someone who is drawn to different forms of artistic expression from a young age.

"I've done all the acting workshops in Andheri. I've been a part of a theatre group. I've done all sorts of different things. But nothing has taught me more than life has taught me," he said.

The 28-year-old said, "I was so obsessed with the idea of excellence that I felt I had to keep doing this and that. It was just do, do, do."

Ahaan shared that in third grade, he wrote a short book about a boy bullied for being too short and also tried his hands on music production.

"It was electronic music. It's called Bass Trap and I think it's still available on SoundCloud," he noted.

The actor highlighted that reading has had the most direct impact on his development as a performer and that he prefers books over visual content.

Ahaan, who has signed an Ali Abbas Zafar film, shared that his wide-ranging pursuits were, in part, influenced by conversations at home. 

He revealed that his parents were planning on sending him abroad for studies to shift his focus from the film industry; however, it did not work out, and he stayed back and continued preparing for a career in films.

‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration
Vicky Kaushal makes touching promise to fans after Best Actor Zee Cine win
Vicky Kaushal makes touching promise to fans after Best Actor Zee Cine win
Kriti Sanon hit with fierce outrage for 'undeserved' Zee Cine Awards win
Kriti Sanon hit with fierce outrage for 'undeserved' Zee Cine Awards win
Khushi Kapoor to carry forward late mum Sridevi's legacy in new film 'Mom 2'?
Khushi Kapoor to carry forward late mum Sridevi's legacy in new film 'Mom 2'?
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make first joint appearance after confirming romance
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make first joint appearance after confirming romance
Ananya Panday pens heartfelt message after major award win
Ananya Panday pens heartfelt message after major award win
Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’
Deepika Padukone’s honest take on new mom guilt: ‘Can’t stand’
Rajpal Yadav fires back at Priyadarshan over ‘poor education’ remarks
Rajpal Yadav fires back at Priyadarshan over ‘poor education’ remarks
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops major update on 'Varanasi' filming

Popular News

Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?

Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi Arabia amid rising tension in Middle East?
2 hours ago
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
5 hours ago
Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence

Prince Harry UK press battle intensifies as King's Royal correspondent breaks silence
4 hours ago