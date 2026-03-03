Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood

Ahaan Panday is enjoying a career in films; however, Bollywood was not his first passion.
In a recent interview with Esquire India, the Saiyaara actor shared that he enrolled himself in 3D modelling and video game design classes while exploring his creative side.
He described himself as someone who is drawn to different forms of artistic expression from a young age.
"I've done all the acting workshops in Andheri. I've been a part of a theatre group. I've done all sorts of different things. But nothing has taught me more than life has taught me," he said.
The 28-year-old said, "I was so obsessed with the idea of excellence that I felt I had to keep doing this and that. It was just do, do, do."
Ahaan shared that in third grade, he wrote a short book about a boy bullied for being too short and also tried his hands on music production.
"It was electronic music. It's called Bass Trap and I think it's still available on SoundCloud," he noted.
The actor highlighted that reading has had the most direct impact on his development as a performer and that he prefers books over visual content.
Ahaan, who has signed an Ali Abbas Zafar film, shared that his wide-ranging pursuits were, in part, influenced by conversations at home.
He revealed that his parents were planning on sending him abroad for studies to shift his focus from the film industry; however, it did not work out, and he stayed back and continued preparing for a career in films.